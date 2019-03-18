Spencer Ware: Looking at Detroit

Ware is visiting with the Lions on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Le'Veon Bell, Mark Ingram, Tevin Coleman, Latavius Murray and Adrian Peterson all off the market, Ware is one of the better backfield options still available. Detroit can offer him an opportunity to compete with Zach Zenner for the No. 2 runner role -- a job that may include goal-line and short-yardage carries.

More News
Our Latest Stories