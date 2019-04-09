Spencer Ware: Meets with Colts

Ware worked out for the Colts on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After breaking out for 1,368 yards from scrimmage in 2016, Ware tore the PCL and LCL in his right knee during the ensuing preseason and missed all of 2017. The injury paved the way for Kareem Hunt to make his mark, and upon regaining his health, Ware managed just 470 scrimmage yards in 13 games last year. The Colts don't have a clear need in the backfield, with Marlon Mack (hip) and Nyheim Hines composing a two-tiered threat and Jordan Wilkins in reserve. That said, the potential addition of Ware would give the Colts a veteran presence in the backfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...