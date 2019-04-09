Spencer Ware: Meets with Colts
Ware worked out for the Colts on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After breaking out for 1,368 yards from scrimmage in 2016, Ware tore the PCL and LCL in his right knee during the ensuing preseason and missed all of 2017. The injury paved the way for Kareem Hunt to make his mark, and upon regaining his health, Ware managed just 470 scrimmage yards in 13 games last year. The Colts don't have a clear need in the backfield, with Marlon Mack (hip) and Nyheim Hines composing a two-tiered threat and Jordan Wilkins in reserve. That said, the potential addition of Ware would give the Colts a veteran presence in the backfield.
