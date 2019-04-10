Spencer Ware: Meets with Jets
Ware visited with the Jets on Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Ware has met with the Lions and Colts so far this offseason in pursuit of a new home. While none of them can offer anything more than a complementary role, he does have one campaign (2016) with 1,368 yards from scrimmage on his resume, proving his worth as a runner and pass catcher. On the other side of the coin, he spent the entire 2017 season rehabbing from PCL and LCL tears in his right knee.
