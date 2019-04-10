Spencer Ware: Meets with Jets

Ware visited with the Jets on Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Ware has met with the Lions and Colts so far this offseason in pursuit of a new home. While none of them can offer anything more than a complementary role, he does have one campaign (2016) with 1,368 yards from scrimmage on his resume, proving his worth as a runner and pass catcher. On the other side of the coin, he spent the entire 2017 season rehabbing from PCL and LCL tears in his right knee.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...