Spencer Ware: To try out for Arizona

Ware (ankle) is scheduled to work out for the Cardinals on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ware will join fellow free-agent running back Jay Ajayi in trying out for Arizona Tuesday, per Schefter. It appears as though Ware has managed to fully recover from the ankle surgery he underwent in the preseason. Ware's chance to earn a reserve gig with the Cardinals comes with David Johnson nursing an ankle injury as of late.