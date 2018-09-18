Coley was released by the Vikings, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Coley got time as a third receiver in last week's tie with Green Bay after Laquon Treadwell had three drops. However, Coley was released when the Vikings signed Alrick Robinson likely due to the $5.125 million the Vikings would suffer in dead money if they released Treadwell, Cronin adds. Coley could be signed and return to the active roster later this season.

