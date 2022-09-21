The Cardinals signed Berryhill to the practice squad Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
With Rondale Moore (hamstring) possibly out for awhile and Andy Isabella (back) facing a second straight absence, the Cardinals signed Berryhill and C.J. Board to the practice squad as added depth. Arizona is also without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) until Week 7, so Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch are expected to lead the passing attack for foreseeable future, though Zach Ertz may continue to see an increased role as well.