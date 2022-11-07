The Lions waived Berryhill on Monday.

Berryhill was signed from Detroit's practice squad Saturday, and he played one of his eight snaps on offense during Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers. The 24-year-old wideout was also elevated for the Lions' Week 8 loss to Miami, so it's likely that he will re-sign with the team's practice squad if he's unable to secure a spot on an active roster elsewhere. Either way, Berryhill will look to haul in the first catch of his career at some point this season.

