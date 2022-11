The Lions re-signed Berryhill to their practice squad Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

Berryhill was signed to the active roster ahead of a Week 9 win over the Packers, and he logged one offensive snap and seven special-teams snaps in the contest. He was subsequently waived Monday but has now returned to Detroit's practice squad. Even if he makes it back up to the active roster, Berryhill isn't likely to see much work on offense.