Jean-Baptiste (undisclosed) was given an injury settlement by the Ravens, per the league's official transactions log.

The nature and severity of Jean-Baptiste's injury remain undisclosed. The 2014 second-round pick will look to earn a shot elsewhere in the league after returning to full health.

