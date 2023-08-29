The Bengals released Morgan on Tuesday, Geoff Hobson of the team's official website reports.

Morgan has been a core special teams member for the Bengals since joining the league in 2019. However, the team has opted to go in a more youthful direction in that department, and the 26-year-old is a casualty of that decision. It remains to be seen if he will be kept around on the team's practice squad or have to look for a fresh start somewhere else.