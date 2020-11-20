site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: stanley-morgan-in-covid-19-protocol | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Stanley Morgan: In COVID-19 protocol
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Bengals placed Morgan on the practice squad COVID-19 list Friday, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Morgan either tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with an infected person, and he'll need to pass the league's COVID-19 protocols before returning to team activities.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 38 min read