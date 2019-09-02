Morgan signed with the Bengals' practice squad on Sunday.

Stanley signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in May, but he was waived ahead of Saturday's roster deadline. The 22-year-old caught five passes for 63 yards as he played in only the first two preseason contests.

