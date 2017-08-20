Play

Williams was waived by the Bengals on Sunday.

Though some thought the Bengals found themselves a gem when they signed Williams (who was given a fifth-round grade by ESPN's Mel Kiper) as an undrafted free agent, the rookie always faced long odds of making a roster that already included Jeremy Hill, Giovani Bernard, Joe Mixon and special-teams ace Cedric Peerman. He's now free to sign elsewhere.

