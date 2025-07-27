Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Let go by Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Lions released Thomas-Oliver on Sunday.
Thomas-Oliver's tenure with Detroit has come to an end after having re-signed with the team in January. He appeared in one regular-season game with the Lions last season but failed to record any stats while playing exclusively on special teams.
