Lotulelei is slated to ink a five-year deal with the BillsESPN.com reports.

Lotulelei, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, played under current Bills head coach Sean McDermott from 2013 through 2016, while McDermott was the Panthers' defensive coordinator. While Lotulelei isn't much of an IDP factor, having logged 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 16 starts for Carolina last season, the 6-foot-2, 315-pounder is a capable run-stuffer, who will provide the Bills defense with a needed upgrade in that area.