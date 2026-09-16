Omarion Hampton had a rough outing in Week 1 against the Cardinals, but he should rebound in Week 2 against the Raiders. I'm still starting Hampton with confidence in all leagues.
Against Arizona, Hampton had 12 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, but he fumbled and had no targets. I'm hopeful he'll get involved in the passing game against the Raiders, especially if Ladd McConkey (ribs) can't play.
It was a bad game all around for the Chargers, but Hampton still has plenty of upside. The Raiders contained De'Von Achane in Week 1, holding him to 11 carries for 36 yards and four catches for 30 yards on five targets, but I'm not worried about the Las Vegas defense.
The Chargers should play better in Week 2 than they did in Week 1. And Hampton will help lead the way with a strong Fantasy outing against the Raiders.
QB | RB | WR
NE New England • #38
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) could play in Week 2 against Pittsburgh after being out in Week 1 at Seattle, but I still expect Stevenson to get the majority of touches. And the Patriots might be more conservative on offense against the Steelers with A.J. Brown (ankle) out and Drake Maye struggling. Stevenson didn't run well in Week 1 against the Seahawks with 18 carries for 51 yards, but he had five catches for 44 yards on six targets and scored 14.5 PPR points. He has now scored at least 12.1 PPR points in seven of his past eight games going back to last year.
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Hubbard was the best Carolina running back in Week 1 against Chicago, and he might be the best Panthers' running back all season as well. We'll see what happens with Jonathon Brooks moving forward, but Hubbard played 71 percent of the snaps in Week 1 and finished with 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Brooks, meanwhile, played 19 percent of the snaps and had four carries for 14 yards and one catch for 48 yards on three targets. I like Hubbard as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and Brooks should be kept on your bench.
SEA Seattle • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Price looked the part in Week 1 against New England with 10 carries for 52 yards and two catches for 6 yards on two targets. He just didn't play enough with 48 percent of the snaps, and George Holani had 46 percent of the snaps. Price will hopefully see his role increase in Week 2 against the Cardinals, who did a nice job against Omarion Hampton in Week 1, holding him to 8.3 PPR points. I'm expecting Seattle to lean on Price with Sam Darnold (hip) out, and I like Price as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.
JAC Jacksonville • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Tuten was the lead running back for the Jaguars in Week 1 against Cleveland, playing 49 percent of the snaps. He had 15 carries for 66 yards and one catch for 22 yards on one target and hopefully, Jacksonville saw what Kansas City just did to Denver's defense in Week 1. Kenneth Walker III and Emmett Johnson just combined for 31 carries for 197 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Broncos, and I like Tuten as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues.
WAS Washington • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I hope Croskey-Merritt's fumble late in Week 1 against Philadelphia isn't an issue. The Commanders recovered the ball, but Croskey-Merritt was replaced by rookie Katron Allen to close the game. I'm expecting Croskey-Merritt to keep his starting job, and he ran well against the Eagles with 16 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and one catch for minus-7 yards on one target. He's not going to help you in the passing game, but the Cowboys just allowed Cam Skattebo to rush 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Croskey-Merritt had 11 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns against Dallas in Week 17 last year.
Aaron Jones RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Jordan Mason (thumb) is out for Week 2, which gives Jones a great opportunity against the Bears. He fared well in Week 1 against the Packers with 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and no catches on one target, and he loves facing Chicago. Jones has played the Bears 17 times in his career, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in 14 of those outings while averaging 14.8 PPR points per game over that span. With Mason out, Jones has top-20 upside in all leagues.
GB Green Bay • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Lloyd had a tough game in Week 1 at Minnesota with 13 carries for 37 yards and no catches on one target, but I'm hopeful he'll perform better at the Jets in Week 2. I don't buy that New York's run defense is great just because the Jets shut down Tony Pollard, who only scored 4.4 PPR points in Week 1. I would use Lloyd as a flex option in all leagues. And, in deeper formats, you could use Christopher Brooks as a flex. Brooks had seven carries for 29 yards and no catches on one target against the Vikings, and he played 56 percent of the snaps.
CHI Chicago • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Monangai played great in Week 1 at Carolina with 10 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 24 yards on two targets. D'Andre Swift also did well with 134 total yards and three touchdowns, and he remains the No. 1 running back in Chicago. That said, Monangai is worth using as a flex option in Week 2 against Minnesota. He had 12 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 14 yards against the Vikings in Week 11 last year, and I'm expecting Monangai to once again get double digits in touches in this game.
Kaelon Black RB
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Black played well in his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Rams in Australia with 14 carries for 65 yards and one catch for 5 yards on one target. He shared playing time with Christian McCaffrey, which was a surprise, but Black held his own against a tough Rams defense. This week, the 49ers should be able to dominate the Dolphins, who just allowed 30 carries for 143 yards against Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. in Week 1. I would use Black as a flex option in deeper leagues.
Blake Corum RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Corum ran well in Week 1 against the 49ers with 10 carries for 54 yards. He had no targets against San Francisco and won't be a factor in the passing game behind Kyren Williams, but Corum is still worth using as a flex option in Week 2 against the Giants. I'm expecting the Rams offense to rebound after a lackluster performance in Australia, and Corum will hopefully find the end zone in this game.
CLE Cleveland • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll see what the Browns do with their backfield now that Dylan Sampson (knee) is out, and it would be great if Judkins saw an increased role in the passing game. Unfortunately, Cleveland will likely lean on Raheim Sanders or Jaleel McLaughlin to replace Sampson, and Judkins could be stuck in need of a touchdown to save his Fantasy production. He struggled in Week 1 against Jacksonville with 12 carries for 33 yards and two catches for 17 yards on two targets, and I'm not expecting a huge stat line for Judkins in Week 2. He's a flex option at best in most formats.
Rico Dowdle RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Dowdle struggled in his first game with the Steelers in Week 1 against Atlanta, with eight carries for 15 yards and two catches for 6 yards on five targets. He scored 4.1 PPR points, and he was outplayed by Jaylen Warren, who had 15 total touches (five catches) for 73 yards, including a fumble. I don't love the matchup for either Pittsburgh running back this week against the Patriots. Defensive tackle Milton Williams is a beast, and opposing running backs have scored just two rushing touchdowns in the past 13 games he has played in the regular season, including Week 1 against Seattle. Warren and Dowdle are just flex options at best in Week 2.
J.K. Dobbins RB
DEN Denver • #27
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Dobbins ran well in Week 1 against Kansas City with eight carries for 36 yards, but he didn't get enough work. And he had no targets, which could be a problem all season. RJ Harvey will continue to share touches with Dobbins, and we could see rookie Jonah Coleman get more work in Week 2. The Jaguars just held Quinshon Judkins to 50 total yards and no touchdowns on 14 total touches in Week 1, and Jacksonville was No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in 2025. Dobbins is a flex option at best in all leagues.
Tony Pollard RB
TEN Tennessee • #20
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Pollard struggled in Week 1 against the Jets with seven carries for 35 yards and one catch for minus-1 yard on two targets. It will be tough to trust Pollard in good matchups, and you should avoid him when he faces a tough defense like the Eagles. Tyjae Spears will continue to be a factor for the Titans as well, but I would sit Pollard in all leagues against Philadelphia.
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Love did well in Week 1 at the Chargers with 11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 9 yards on four targets, but Tyler Allgeier played more snaps (44-32) and had more total touches (19-13). I'm hopeful that was part of the plan to ease Love back into action after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first preseason game, but that could continue in Week 2 against Seattle. And this is a tough run defense for the Seahawks, who could keep Love in check. I would prefer to use Love as a flex option in most leagues in Week 2.