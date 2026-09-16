Omarion Hampton had a rough outing in Week 1 against the Cardinals, but he should rebound in Week 2 against the Raiders. I'm still starting Hampton with confidence in all leagues.

Against Arizona, Hampton had 12 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, but he fumbled and had no targets. I'm hopeful he'll get involved in the passing game against the Raiders, especially if Ladd McConkey (ribs) can't play.

It was a bad game all around for the Chargers, but Hampton still has plenty of upside. The Raiders contained De'Von Achane in Week 1, holding him to 11 carries for 36 yards and four catches for 30 yards on five targets, but I'm not worried about the Las Vegas defense.

The Chargers should play better in Week 2 than they did in Week 1. And Hampton will help lead the way with a strong Fantasy outing against the Raiders.

QB | RB | WR

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT NE -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 51 REC 5 REYDS 44 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.5 TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) could play in Week 2 against Pittsburgh after being out in Week 1 at Seattle, but I still expect Stevenson to get the majority of touches. And the Patriots might be more conservative on offense against the Steelers with A.J. Brown (ankle) out and Drake Maye struggling. Stevenson didn't run well in Week 1 against the Seahawks with 18 carries for 51 yards, but he had five catches for 44 yards on six targets and scored 14.5 PPR points. He has now scored at least 12.1 PPR points in seven of his past eight games going back to last year. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 49 REC 3 REYDS 38 TD 2 FPTS/G 23.7 Hubbard was the best Carolina running back in Week 1 against Chicago, and he might be the best Panthers' running back all season as well. We'll see what happens with Jonathon Brooks moving forward, but Hubbard played 71 percent of the snaps in Week 1 and finished with 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Brooks, meanwhile, played 19 percent of the snaps and had four carries for 14 yards and one catch for 48 yards on three targets. I like Hubbard as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and Brooks should be kept on your bench. Jadarian Price RB SEA Seattle • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SEA -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 2 REYDS 6 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Price looked the part in Week 1 against New England with 10 carries for 52 yards and two catches for 6 yards on two targets. He just didn't play enough with 48 percent of the snaps, and George Holani had 46 percent of the snaps. Price will hopefully see his role increase in Week 2 against the Cardinals, who did a nice job against Omarion Hampton in Week 1, holding him to 8.3 PPR points. I'm expecting Seattle to lean on Price with Sam Darnold (hip) out, and I like Price as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 66 REC 1 REYDS 22 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.8 Tuten was the lead running back for the Jaguars in Week 1 against Cleveland, playing 49 percent of the snaps. He had 15 carries for 66 yards and one catch for 22 yards on one target and hopefully, Jacksonville saw what Kansas City just did to Denver's defense in Week 1. Kenneth Walker III and Emmett Johnson just combined for 31 carries for 197 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Broncos, and I like Tuten as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 63 REC 1 REYDS -7 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 I hope Croskey-Merritt's fumble late in Week 1 against Philadelphia isn't an issue. The Commanders recovered the ball, but Croskey-Merritt was replaced by rookie Katron Allen to close the game. I'm expecting Croskey-Merritt to keep his starting job, and he ran well against the Eagles with 16 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and one catch for minus-7 yards on one target. He's not going to help you in the passing game, but the Cowboys just allowed Cam Skattebo to rush 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Croskey-Merritt had 11 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns against Dallas in Week 17 last year.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 40 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Jordan Mason (thumb) is out for Week 2, which gives Jones a great opportunity against the Bears. He fared well in Week 1 against the Packers with 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and no catches on one target, and he loves facing Chicago. Jones has played the Bears 17 times in his career, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in 14 of those outings while averaging 14.8 PPR points per game over that span. With Mason out, Jones has top-20 upside in all leagues. MarShawn Lloyd RB GB Green Bay • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ GB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 37 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.7 Lloyd had a tough game in Week 1 at Minnesota with 13 carries for 37 yards and no catches on one target, but I'm hopeful he'll perform better at the Jets in Week 2. I don't buy that New York's run defense is great just because the Jets shut down Tony Pollard, who only scored 4.4 PPR points in Week 1. I would use Lloyd as a flex option in all leagues. And, in deeper formats, you could use Christopher Brooks as a flex. Brooks had seven carries for 29 yards and no catches on one target against the Vikings, and he played 56 percent of the snaps. Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN CHI -4.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 2 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.4 Monangai played great in Week 1 at Carolina with 10 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 24 yards on two targets. D'Andre Swift also did well with 134 total yards and three touchdowns, and he remains the No. 1 running back in Chicago. That said, Monangai is worth using as a flex option in Week 2 against Minnesota. He had 12 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 14 yards against the Vikings in Week 11 last year, and I'm expecting Monangai to once again get double digits in touches in this game. Kaelon Black RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -13.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 65 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Black played well in his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Rams in Australia with 14 carries for 65 yards and one catch for 5 yards on one target. He shared playing time with Christian McCaffrey, which was a surprise, but Black held his own against a tough Rams defense. This week, the 49ers should be able to dominate the Dolphins, who just allowed 30 carries for 143 yards against Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. in Week 1. I would use Black as a flex option in deeper leagues. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG LAR -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 54 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 Corum ran well in Week 1 against the 49ers with 10 carries for 54 yards. He had no targets against San Francisco and won't be a factor in the passing game behind Kyren Williams, but Corum is still worth using as a flex option in Week 2 against the Giants. I'm expecting the Rams offense to rebound after a lackluster performance in Australia, and Corum will hopefully find the end zone in this game.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 33 REC 2 REYDS 17 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 We'll see what the Browns do with their backfield now that Dylan Sampson (knee) is out, and it would be great if Judkins saw an increased role in the passing game. Unfortunately, Cleveland will likely lean on Raheim Sanders or Jaleel McLaughlin to replace Sampson, and Judkins could be stuck in need of a touchdown to save his Fantasy production. He struggled in Week 1 against Jacksonville with 12 carries for 33 yards and two catches for 17 yards on two targets, and I'm not expecting a huge stat line for Judkins in Week 2. He's a flex option at best in most formats. Rico Dowdle RB PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 15 REC 2 REYDS 6 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.1 Dowdle struggled in his first game with the Steelers in Week 1 against Atlanta, with eight carries for 15 yards and two catches for 6 yards on five targets. He scored 4.1 PPR points, and he was outplayed by Jaylen Warren, who had 15 total touches (five catches) for 73 yards, including a fumble. I don't love the matchup for either Pittsburgh running back this week against the Patriots. Defensive tackle Milton Williams is a beast, and opposing running backs have scored just two rushing touchdowns in the past 13 games he has played in the regular season, including Week 1 against Seattle. Warren and Dowdle are just flex options at best in Week 2. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DEN -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 36 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Dobbins ran well in Week 1 against Kansas City with eight carries for 36 yards, but he didn't get enough work. And he had no targets, which could be a problem all season. RJ Harvey will continue to share touches with Dobbins, and we could see rookie Jonah Coleman get more work in Week 2. The Jaguars just held Quinshon Judkins to 50 total yards and no touchdowns on 14 total touches in Week 1, and Jacksonville was No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in 2025. Dobbins is a flex option at best in all leagues. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 35 REC 1 REYDS -1 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 Pollard struggled in Week 1 against the Jets with seven carries for 35 yards and one catch for minus-1 yard on two targets. It will be tough to trust Pollard in good matchups, and you should avoid him when he faces a tough defense like the Eagles. Tyjae Spears will continue to be a factor for the Titans as well, but I would sit Pollard in all leagues against Philadelphia.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jeremiyah Love RB ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 26th 2025 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Love did well in Week 1 at the Chargers with 11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 9 yards on four targets, but Tyler Allgeier played more snaps (44-32) and had more total touches (19-13). I'm hopeful that was part of the plan to ease Love back into action after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first preseason game, but that could continue in Week 2 against Seattle. And this is a tough run defense for the Seahawks, who could keep Love in check. I would prefer to use Love as a flex option in most leagues in Week 2.