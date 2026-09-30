We got the Jeremiyah Love breakout game we were waiting for in Week 3 at San Francisco, and there's (hopefully) no turning back now. He's a must-start running back in all leagues in Week 4 at the Giants.

Against the 49ers, Love had 21 carries for 90 yards and five catches for 19 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He played a season-high 64 percent of the snaps, and hopefully, Tyler Allgeier will remain in a backup role moving forward.

This week, Love faces a Giants defense that has already allowed three running backs (Javonte Williams, Kyren Williams and Tony Pollard) to score at least 13.6 PPR points, and Love should produce at that level or higher in Week 4.

It's exciting to see Love in a featured role. And he should be an amazing asset for Fantasy managers for the rest of the season.

QB | RB | WR

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE PIT -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 14.6 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 216 REC 10 REYDS 110 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.5 Warren was a star in Week 3 against Cincinnati with 17 carries for 127 yards and three catches for 49 yards on four targets for 20.6 PPR points. He played 90 percent of the snaps with Rico Dowdle (toe) out, and that should continue again in Week 4 at Cleveland if Dowdle misses another game. The Browns have yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown this season, but Chuba Hubbard had 19 carries for 82 yards and four catches for 28 yards on four targets for 15 PPR points. I like Warren as a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIN -10.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 203 REC 5 REYDS 34 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Jones fought through a knee injury prior to Week 3 to have a standout game at Tampa Bay with 17 carries for 58 yards and five catches for 34 yards on six targets. He scored a season-high 14.2 PPR points and hopefully, he'll continue to have a prominent role in the passing game moving forward, which could be needed if Justin Jefferson (ankle) is hurt. Jones has a great matchup in Week 4 since the Dolphins are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Ashton Jeanty, Christian McCaffrey and Kenneth Walker III have all scored at least 21.3 PPR points against Miami. I like Jones as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Bucky Irving RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 180 REC 13 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.7 Irving had a rough game in Week 3 against Minnesota with 15 carries for 46 yards and two catches for 12 yards on four targets, and he scored a season-low 7.8 PPR points. I expect Irving to bounce back in Week 4 against Green Bay, and the Buccaneers should lean on Irving with Baker Mayfield (thumb) out. The Packers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs have already scored at least 10 PPR points against Green Bay, with Jordan Mason, Aaron Jones, Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr., including six rushing touchdowns. Irving has top-10 upside in Week 4. Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 15.7 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 204 REC 5 REYDS 36 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.8 Tuten had a surprise performance in Week 3 against New England when he scored 17 PPR with 15 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 17 yards on two targets. The Patriots run defense had previously been dominant whenever defensive tackle Milton Williams was healthy, but Tuten still had his best game of the season. The Bengals defense also surprisingly fell apart against Jaylen Warren, who scored 20.6 PPR points. Prior to that, Cincinnati's run defense was looking elite after acquiring Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen this offseason. I'm going to trust Tuten in Week 4 as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back, and he has scored at least 14.2 PPR points in two games in a row. Cincinnati will be a tough test, but Tuten appears ready for it. Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 61 REC 4 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 Allen gets the chance to start for the Jets in Week 4 with Breece Hall (thigh) out, and I like Allen as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Bears. Chicago has allowed a running back to score a touchdown or rush for over 100 yards in two of three games this season, and Allen should lead the Jets in touches with Hall out. We'll see what role Isaiah Davis has in tandem with Allen, but I'm excited to see what Allen can do in a featured role. He has top-20 upside in this matchup on the road.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 116 REC 9 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Stevenson has struggled in the past two games against Pittsburgh and Jacksonville, with a combined 13 carries for 65 yards and four catches for 19 yards on five targets. TreVeyon Henderson continues to share work with Stevenson, but I like Stevenson as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in Week 4, with Henderson as a flex. Buffalo is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and three running backs this season have scored at least 13.7 PPR points against the Bills with David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Keaton Mitchell. Stevenson averaged 12.7 PPR points against Buffalo last season, and he should be in that range again in Week 4. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 142 REC 3 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Croskey-Merritt has struggled in the past two games against Dallas and Seattle, with a combined 31 carries for 79 yards and no touchdowns and two catches for 12 yards on two targets. He will likely need a touchdown to help you as a Fantasy asset, and we'll see what role Austin Ekeler plays after signing with the Commanders this week, along with Rachaad White. I like Croskey-Merritt as a high-end flex against the Colts, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Indianapolis has allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 rushing yards in all three games, and hopefully, Croskey-Merritt will find the end zone in this game in London. Keaton Mitchell RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 4.9 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 85 REC 4 REYDS 10 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 I'm still starting Omarion Hampton as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but I like Mitchell as a flex, especially in PPR. He just had eight carries for 52 yards and three catches for minus-5 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 3 at Buffalo, and he played a season-high 38 percent of the snaps. Seattle is a tough matchup in Week 4, but the Seahawks have allowed Rhamondre Stevenson, Jeremiyah Love and Rachaad White to score at least 4.6 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone. The Chargers need to add some juice to their offense, and Mitchell can help in tandem with Hampton. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL HOU -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 6.9 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 65 REC 7 REYDS 31 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 David Montgomery remains a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but Marks can be a flex option in Week 4 against Dallas. ESPN reported that Marks could start to get more work, and he has scored at least 8.5 PPR points in each of his past two games against Cincinnati and Indianapolis. I would love to see Marks more involved in the passing game, and he had five catches for 27 yards on six targets in Week 2 against Cincinnati. The Cowboys have already allowed two running backs to catch at least four passes, with Devin Singletary in Week 1 and Rachaad White in Week 2, and hopefully C.J. Stroud uses Marks as a weapon out of the backfield in Week 4.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 173 REC 6 REYDS 22 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.5 Pollard had his best game of the season in Week 3 at the Giants with 17 carries for 74 yards and four catches for 22 yards on four targets. I'm hopeful we see more of that moving forward, especially his role in the passing game, but Pollard benefited against the Giants with Tyjae Spears dealing with an injured ankle. The Ravens have struggled so far against Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 and Javonte Williams in Week 3, but I'm not expecting a big performance from Pollard in this game on the road. He's a flex option at best in all formats. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 121 REC 1 REYDS 4 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 Dobbins had a season-high 17 carries in Week 3 against the Rams but finished with just 49 yards. He added one catch for 4 yards on two targets, and he will need a touchdown to boost his Fantasy production in Week 4 at San Francisco. The 49ers have allowed just one rushing touchdown to Kyren Williams in Week 1, and Dobbins will continue to share touches with RJ Harvey, who has flex appeal in Week 4 with his role in the passing game. Harvey just had six catches for 41 yards on seven targets against the Rams and has 10 catches for 64 yards on 11 targets in two games. Dobbins is also a flex, but I'm not confident in either Denver running back having a big game in Week 4. Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -10.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 4.9 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 48 REC 3 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 Jaylen Wright (foot) could return in Week 4 at Minnesota after sitting out Week 3 against Kansas City, and we'll see how the Dolphins use both running backs with De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season. Wright didn't play against the Chiefs, and Gordon took over for Achane and performed well with 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 14 yards on three targets. I don't want to use Gordon or Wright against the Vikings, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. No running back from Green Bay, Chicago or Tampa Bay has scored more than 7.9 PPR points against Minnesota this season, and the Vikings have yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown. At best, Gordon and Wright are flex options in deeper leagues. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 51 REC 6 REYDS 12 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.2 Kamara should lead the Saints in touches in Week 4 against Atlanta in the first game without Travis Etienne (hamstring). Kendre Miller will also have a role, and both running backs should be considered as flex options at best. I give the slight nod to Kamara, who has at least 10 total touches in each of the past two games against Baltimore and Las Vegas, but he has little production to show for it. He had nine carries for 15 yards and five catches for 7 yards on six targets in Week 2 at Baltimore and nine carries for 36 yards and one catch for 5 yards on one target in Week 3 against Las Vegas. Atlanta is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they have only allowed a receiving touchdown to Chuba Hubbard in Week 2. I'm not excited to trust Kamara or Miller in this matchup.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 9 REYDS 53 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Judkins is off to a slow start this season with no touchdowns and no games with double digits in PPR points against Jacksonville, Tampa Bay or Carolina. He did get 79 total yards against the Panthers, but that's his best production of the year. The Steelers struggled with Bijan Robinson in Week 1 and allowed a 39-yard touchdown run to TreVeyon Henderson in Week 2, but they contained Chase Brown to 69 total yards in Week 3. I would only start Judkins as a flex option at best in the majority of leagues for Week 4.