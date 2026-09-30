Fantasy managers are worried about Malik Nabers after two bad games, which is understandable since Jaxson Dart (knee) is out for the season. But let's relax heading into Week 4 against Arizona. Nabers is still worth starting in the majority of leagues.

He looked fine in Week 1 with Dart against Dallas, with six catches for 69 yards on nine targets. It was an awful game in Week 2 at the Rams with one catch for 1 yard on four targets, but Dart was injured in that game, along with Nabers dealing with a shoulder injury.

In Week 3, Nabers had five catches for 26 yards on six targets in his first start with Jameis Winston against Tennessee, but that game was played in poor weather. And here we are.

I'm hopeful this game against the Cardinals turns into a track meet, and we get the full Winston experience of over-targeting his No. 1 receiver. That would be great for Nabers.

The Cardinals are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four receivers (Ladd McConkey, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel) have already scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Arizona. Nabers should have the chance for a big game.

Now, the Giants' offense could be conservative in an attempt to limit Winston. And Nabers might not get the targets he needs. But I'm not ready to panic about him yet. He remains a starting Fantasy receiver in Week 4, and I hope he makes everyone relax with a strong performance against the Cardinals.

QB | RB | WR

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS IND -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 24 REYDS 186 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.9 Alec Pierce (heel) was injured early in Week 2 at Kansas City, and Downs has been great in the past two games against the Chiefs and Texans with 12 catches for 149 yards on 20 targets. He scored at least 12.7 PPR points in each outing, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against Washington in Week 4 in London. The Commanders are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four guys (Dontayvion Wicks, CeeDee Lamb, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp) have scored at least 14.6 PPR points this year. Keenan Allen is also worth using as a sleeper, and he just had 18.3 PPR points in Week 3 against Houston. Both Indianapolis receivers should have success against this Washington secondary in Week 4. Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG ARI -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 31 REYDS 163 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.4 Wilson had a standout game in Week 3 at San Francisco with 11 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, and he firmly established himself as the No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals. He should have the chance for another solid outing in Week 4 at the Giants, who are without star pass rusher Brian Burns (knee). Three receivers (CeeDee Lamb, Davante Adams and Wan'Dale Robinson) have already scored at least 15.4 PPR points against the Giants, and Wilson should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 4. Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CHI -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.8 Burden had his best game of the season in Week 3 against Philadelphia with seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he now has 18 targets in his past two games. We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Bears in Week 4 against the Jets, but it should be Case Keenum while Caleb Williams (hamstring) is out. The Jets have only allowed Christian Watson to score more than 12 PPR points this season, but I still like Burden as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. And you can use Kalif Raymond, who has scored at least 16.4 PPR points in two of three games this year, as a flex option. However, I would only start Rome Odunze in deep, three-receiver leagues. He has scored 7.4 PPR points or less in every game this year. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 22 REYDS 141 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 McLaurin had his best game of the season in Week 3 against Seattle with six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he scored 19.7 PPR points. He has now played six games with Marcus Mariota, going back to last season, and McLaurin has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in four of those outings. Mariota is expected to start again in Week 4 against the Colts in London with Jayden Daniels (elbow) hurt, and Indianapolis has already allowed four receivers (Zay Flowers, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice) to score at least 12.3 PPR points this season. Stefon Diggs, who has two games this season with at least 15.5 PPR points, is worth starting in all three-receiver leagues, and I like McLaurin as a starter in all formats. Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB GB -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 30 REYDS 253 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.4 Golden continues to impress in his sophomore campaign, and he's worth starting in all leagues in Week 4 at Tampa Bay. He just had five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in Week 3 against Atlanta, and he has now scored at least 15.5 PPR points in two of three games this year. Jayden Reed (neck) is out for the season, and Golden, Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft should dominate targets from Jordan Love. The Buccaneers have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 20 PPR points in each of the past two games, with Denzel Boston in Week 2 and Jordan Addison in Week 3. I expect Watson and Golden to have success against this secondary, and Golden should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all formats.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIN -10.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 16 REYDS 111 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 Justin Jefferson (ankle) missed practice Wednesday, and he could be out in Week 4 against Miami after leaving Week 3 at Tampa Bay. Addison stepped up with Jefferson out against the Buccaneers with five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should get plenty of opportunities against the Dolphins if Jefferson can't go. If Jefferson is out, then Addison should be considered a borderline starter in two-receiver leagues. And if Jefferson is in, then I would still start Addison in three-receiver leagues. The Dolphins have only allowed one touchdown to a receiver this season, and Rashee Rice in Week 3 is the lone receiver to score more than 12 PPR points. That said, I'm confident in Jefferson and Addison against this secondary, and Addison would be a solid Fantasy option for the second week in a row if Jefferson is out. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DET -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 17 REYDS 127 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6 The secondary for the Panthers is a mess, with starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (quadriceps) and Mike Jackson (groin) being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. That should be a huge plus for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Williams. St. Brown is an automatic start, but Williams is due for a big game after scoring 8.9 PPR points or less in all three games this year. Jared Goff should pick apart this battered defense, and Williams will hopefully end his slump to start the season in Week 4. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 11 REYDS 132 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 Meyers had a quiet start to the season with three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on three targets in the first two games against Cleveland and Denver, but he exploded in Week 3 against New England with seven catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He should have the chance to play well again in Week 4 against the Bengals. This should be a high-scoring game -- it has the highest-projected total of 51.5 points -- and Cincinnati cornerback D.J. Turner will likely spend most of his time on Brian Thomas Jr. That makes Thomas a sit in most leagues, and Parker Washington is a must-start receiver in all leagues. Meyers should also be productive, and he should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 172 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.7 Vele had a down game in Week 3 against Las Vegas with three catches for 39 yards on six targets, but he should rebound in Week 4 against Atlanta. I like Vele as a starter in all three-receiver leagues. He scored at least 11.4 PPR points in each of his first two games against Detroit and Baltimore, and he's averaging seven targets per game from Tyler Shough. The Falcons are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and a pair of receivers have scored at least 14.6 PPR points in each of the past two games against Carolina (Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker) and Green Bay (Christian Watson and Matthew Golden). I expect Vele and Chris Olave to follow suit in Week 4.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 183 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 McConkey is still worth starting in all three-receiver leagues, but he's struggling coming into Week 4 at Seattle. He has combined for just 17.1 PPR points in his past two games against Las Vegas and Buffalo, with seven catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets over that span. The Seahawks are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only Terry McLaurin in Week 3 has scored double digits in PPR against this defense. Quentin Johnston should be reserved in all formats, and I would lower expectations for McConkey in this matchup. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 11 REYDS 111 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Emeka Egbuka is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 4 against Green Bay, but I like his chances to succeed with backup quarterback Jalon Daniels better than Godwin. Daniels will start in place of Baker Mayfield (thumb) against the Packers, and Daniels will likely take several shots down the field or use his legs. That favors Egbuka more than Godwin, who is having a rough start to the season with 8.8 PPR points or less in each outing against Cincinnati, Cleveland and Minnesota. I hope I'm wrong because I'd like to see Godwin succeed, but I'm not starting him in most formats against Green Bay. DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE PIT -3 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 24 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 The Browns have been tough on No. 1 outside receivers so far this season, and they should be able to keep Metcalf in check, especially if he sees cornerback Denzel Ward a lot in coverage. I would only start Metcalf in three-receiver leagues in Week 4. Brian Thomas Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Tetairoa McMillan have combined for eight catches for 77 yards and one touchdown on 13 targets, and only Egbuka reached double digits in PPR points with 10.3. Metcalf caught a touchdown in Week 3 against Cincinnati after two defenders collided in the end zone, and he finished with a season-high 12.1 PPR points. He has yet to have more than four catches or 40 yards in a game despite 24 targets on the year. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 189 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Tucker should be considered a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver most weeks, and he only needs one play to make your week a success. That said, in the first game with Brock Bowers back in Week 3 at New Orleans, Tucker only had four catches for 43 yards on four targets. The Chiefs come into Week 4 at No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they have yet to allow a receiver to score a touchdown in matchups against Denver, Indianapolis and Miami. I don't have much faith in Tucker in this matchup, and I would sit him in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DJ Moore WR BUF Buffalo • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 18 REYDS 167 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.2 Moore has done well so far as the No. 1 receiver for Josh Allen. In two healthy games (he left Week 2 against Detroit with a shoulder injury), Moore has at least eight targets, and he scored at least 12.7 PPR points. I don't expect him to be awful in Week 4 against New England, but he could struggle if matched up with cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Moore faced Gonzalez as a member of the Bears in 2024, and he finished with three catches for 24 yards on six targets. I would prefer to only start Moore in three-receiver leagues in Week 4.