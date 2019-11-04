Stealing Signals: Week 9 breakdown, with replacement options for Mark Walton, Le'Veon Bell, stats, and more

While it may feel like the season just started, we're already headed down the back stretch of the 2019 Fantasy Football season. Let's dig into the emerging trends that can help you as we approach the Fantasy playoffs.

Here are some important statistical acronyms to know for Stealing Signals:

Green Zone - Inside the opponent's 10-yard line.

HVT - High-Value Touches: for running backs, all receptions and all touches inside the 10 yard line.

TRAP - Trivial Rush Attempt Percentage: for running backs, the percentage of all touches that are not high-value touches.

WOPR - Weighted Opportunity Rating: a metric created by Josh Hermsmeyer, it balances team share of targets and team share of air yards. Because a player's WOPR is a share of his team's overall opportunity, it's important to consider team volume as additional context.

RACR - Receiver Air Conversion Ratio: also created by Hermsmeyer, RACR is calculated as total receiving yards divided by total air yards. Similar to yards per reception or yards per target, but per air yard instead.

Week 9 49ers 28 - Cardinals 25

It would have been easy to expect a dull game Thursday night with the 49ers coming into Arizona as double-digit favorites led by one of the league's best defenses and running games. But we got plenty of Fantasy production instead, and a pretty exciting game where the 49ers outlasted the Cardinals with three straight third-down conversions to milk out the final five minutes after Arizona had cut the lead to three. San Francisco was 11-for-17 on third-down conversions in the game, extending drives in a way that limited overall possessions in the game and allowed them to finish with a substantial play advantage over Arizona, running 69 plays to Arizona's 50.

Apart from maybe George Kittle, Tevin Coleman came into the game with perhaps the highest Fantasy expectations of anyone. He finished with a disappointing 12-23 rushing line plus two catches on four targets for 13 yards. Coleman was never going to be able to repeat his four-touchdown performance on just 13 touches, but his role in Week 9 was fine, including two green zone touches, one of which went for a touchdown that was called back by holding. He also had a bad drop in the fourth quarter and a screen that was well set up and would have gone for a big play.

Matt Breida is still very involved, and he looked good playing through an ankle injury, rushing 15 times for 78 yards and catching two balls for 14 more. The key here is the 49ers entered Week 9 producing more RB Fantasy points as a team than any other offense, so while they both may not hit every week, there's plenty of value in a shared backfield when the scheme and line set up for rushing success and they also utilize the backs in the passing game.

Kittle was very good despite an early knee injury, scoring for just the second time this season (he's had three other touchdowns called back by penalty) and then later getting tackled at the half-yard-line to continue his lack of touchdown luck even in a game where he did find the end zone. His 8-6-79-1 line was solid, but even better days are ahead, assuming health. His role and ability have been obvious all season.

Emmanuel Sanders backed up a strong share of the passing volume in his first game with the team by again being the featured wide receiver, going 9-7-112-1. He's now accounted for a healthy 24% of targets and 39% of the air yards in his two games with the team. With Kittle at 25% targets in those two games, we have a pretty clear top two options that make it tough to trust the other names.

The next best option right now is Deebo Samuel, as Dante Pettis has returned to part-time snap shares of 31% and 30% in the past two games. Pettis did score in Week 9, but on his only target. Samuel was far more involved, and his 7-4-40 line could have been much better if not for a bad drop in the end zone.

Still, this is a run-first team that looks like it now has a legit No. 1 WR on top of its highly-active TE, so Samuel's volume will be hit-or-miss. Jimmy Garoppolo's 37 pass attempts were a season high by four, and his 317 yards and four touchdowns were also season highs. Garoppolo played well in a plus matchup and gets two more in a row with Seattle and then Arizona again, both at home, in the next two weeks.

Kenyan Drake played a ton for Arizona. He broke off a 36-yard run on the game's first play and capped off the first drive with a 5-yard score, and went on to handle 19 of 21 running back touches, with Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris rushing just once each. Drake's 15-110-1 rushing line and 4-4-52 receiving line (he also caught a 2-point conversion) against a great defense will certainly give Arizona coaches plenty to think about; how this now three-headed backfield plays out will be a challenge to handicap going into Week 10.

For the time being, Edmonds seems like the longest odds to make a short-term impact, and he's probably droppable if you need the room. A big part of his value was a stranglehold on the No. 2 job, but he won't have that anymore. That's not to say he might not retain his No. 2 role, because that's certainly one possible outcome here, but it's the upside outcome for him and even in that scenario Drake should have at least earned some work.

Drake's potential outcomes are the widest, as he could revert to No. 3 on the depth chart when everyone is healthy or have carved out a legitimate piece of a committee. It's unlikely he'd start over David Johnson if Johnson is healthy, but Johnson's value is certainly fading with both of his current backups having played very well in his absence. He might find himself sharing snaps more frequently going forward, and might also be brought along slowly in his recovery given the other options available. He's also likely the only one of the three with a legitimate shot at playing a lion's share of the backfield if all three are healthy just because of his status. And of course, we might see him split out more to get two backs on the field, which wouldn't be a bad thing for Johnson's value.

Kyler Murray's final stat line was strong, but he benefited from a long catch-and-run late by Andy Isabella, and he missed a couple of throws early and was lucky a 49er defender dropped what could have been an easy interception. The 88-yard touchdown accounted for more than a third of Murray's 241 passing yards, though he continues to add value on the ground with 34 rushing yards.

Isabella played just 13 snaps, though that was a season high for the hyped rookie and perhaps he could work into a late-season role. Christian Kirk struggled with Richard Sherman in coverage often throughout the night. He's still a key piece of this passing game, and he should have had a third catch on his five targets but Murray missed him on a third down. Both Murray and Kirk will be strong plays in Tampa next week before a rematch with San Francisco.

Larry Fitzgerald went 4-4-38 and looked a little better than he has in a while, but his targets totaled just 10 air yards and his recent run of play will make him tough to trust. KeeSean Johnson and Pharoh Cooper both played ahead of Isabella, and both tight ends continue to be more involved than they were in the season's first few weeks, so the targets are just not very concentrated behind Kirk, the backs and at times Fitzgerald.

There's some signal in Arizona's inability to get off the field on defense, but the Cardinals' offense has run just 49 and 50 plays in the past two weeks, their two lowest totals this season. They've averaged 67 plays per game in their other seven contests and while they may be slowing down a bit offensively, game context has largely driven the recent lack of volume. That should bounce back.

Signal: 49ers RBs — split backfield with Coleman as lead, plenty of value overall; Emmanuel Sanders — No. 1 WR volume two games in a row

Week 9 Texans 26 - Jaguars 3

Snap Notes: Carlos Hyde: 56% (+3 vs. season average), Duke Johnson: 47% (-2% vs. season average), Keelan Cole: 82% (+48% vs. Week 8 season high), Seth DeValve: 51% (-8% vs. Week 8 season high), Josh Oliver: 45% (+6% vs. Week 8 season high)

Carlos Hyde: 56% (+3 vs. season average), Duke Johnson: 47% (-2% vs. season average), Keelan Cole: 82% (+48% vs. Week 8 season high), Seth DeValve: 51% (-8% vs. Week 8 season high), Josh Oliver: 45% (+6% vs. Week 8 season high) Key Stat: Carlos Hyde — 19 carries, 160 rush yards, but 0 high-value touches

Given how the Texans pulled away at the end — it was 12-3 as late as the final minute of the third — one could argue this game wasn't as lopsided as the final score. And yet, it felt exactly that lopsided, and the pass/run ratios do a good job of encapsulating that. The Texans dominated, and ran 34 times against 28 passes, while Jacksonville threw 47 passes and logged just 15 rush attempts, including four Gardner Minshew scrambles.

There was a lot unchanged from prior weeks here. Leonard Fournette struggled running in a tough matchup on the ground, but his strong receiving workload gave him a stable PPR floor. Carlos Hyde was a TRAP back, without a single high-value touch in the win. DeAndre Hopkins' aDOT was alarmingly low (7.5), as his 11-8-48-1 line indicates. His 9.8 yards per catch this season are a career low by more than two yards, which caps his upside but isn't a significant concern when he's dominating targets the way he has been since Will Fuller's injury.

Hyde's 160 rushing yards look absolutely amazing on the stat sheet, but note he ripped off his two longest runs of the season at 48 and 58 yards, the latter of which should have went for a score but he got stripped from behind just before the goal line. He certainly could have had a bigger day, but for as good as he's looked, betting on big rushing plays is a fool's errand, and his lack of passing game work means he doesn't have that to fall back on.

Duke Johnson got the lone green zone touch, a carry from the 1-yard line, which was the result of Houston hurrying up to prevent Jacksonville from substituting after a 21-yard Hopkins catch. He punched that in, and also caught all five targets he saw for 68 yards to outproduce Hyde in PPR even as Hyde wound up with a YPC north of 8. That's what six high-value touches will do for you, though I'm still hesitant to use Duke as anything more than a bye week fill-in, as his route share was right at his season average. The main point is that even with Hyde sitting seventh in the NFL in rushing yards and playing well, his 10.7 PPR points per game barely surpass Johnson's 10.2, which feels like a disappointment. This is yet another example of why we target pass-catchers and the high-value touches in a backfield.

Kenny Stills was on his way to a solid bounce back game before leaving early, finishing at 4-4-52, and no one else in Houston's passing game did much given the lack of pass attempts. Deshaun Watson could have had a slightly bigger game if the Texans challenged a potential rushing touchdown where he pretty clearly got in, but they opted not to and Watson threw the score to Hopkins instead.

Gardner Minshew turned the ball over four times in the fourth quarter, and whether it's the right call or not, his days are probably numbered after Jacksonville's Week 10 bye with Nick Foles likely to be ready to return. He spread targets around — D.J. Chark led with nine targets and 117 air yards, but posted an inefficient 4-32, while Chris Conley was next in line with Dede Westbrook out. Conley was also inefficient with just two catches and 32 yards on seven targets and 96 air yards. Keelan Cole stepped into a larger role (routes on 85% of dropbacks) and Seth DeValve (46% routes) was far more productive than rookie Josh Oliver (54% routes), who played a bit more but doesn't appear to be moving into a full-time role as quickly as I'd hoped.

One final note here is while Ryquell Armstead racked up three of his five catches on the final futile drive with Fournette done for the day, he's perhaps one of the most valuable stashes in Fantasy Football right now. Last week, I got asked on the Fantasy Football Today podcast who the best waiver wire stash is. I noted it would certainly be a handcuff running back, but I knew my answer of Justice Hill wasn't great. Hill's a fine stash in deeper leagues, but Armstead would be my pick now. He's Alexander Mattison lite as the clear-cut No. 2 behind a lead back who hasn't yet played 16 games in a season, and Armstead has shown enough — especially in the passing game — for us to believe there would be significant upside if Fournette missed time.

Armstead should be rostered in all leagues, and as a general strategy at this point of the season as you move past bye weeks, you should be looking to roster players like him rather than, for example, backups at onesie positions like QB or TE or even depth wide receivers. There's no position where a player can go from afterthought to playoff difference-maker like RB, as evidenced by Damien Williams, Jaylen Samuels and Justin Jackson last year.

Signal: Ryquell Armstead — clear No. 2, better use of a bench spot than a backup QB, TE or depth WR

Week 9 Eagles 22 - Bears 14

The Eagles dominated on the ground and shortened the game, possessing the ball for more than double the amount of time the Bears did including a 16-play drive that ate up more than eight minutes in the fourth quarter. At the half, the Bears had punted on all six drives and had 9 total yards. They wound up running 42 plays, totaling 164 yards of offense and converting just 10 first downs, all of which were easily season lows.

The vast majority of Chicago's offensive production came on two second-half drives, the first of which featured a 53-yard Taylor Gabriel reception. After a Mitchell Trubisky scramble to the 1, Tarik Cohen got the call on second down and got stuffed before David Montgomery punched it in on third. A couple of drives later, Montgomery had a 30-yard reception, then got two straight carries at the 1-yard-line after a 7-yard run from Cohen from the 8.

So Montgomery still gave up some Green Zone work, although he got the majority of the touches at the goal line and was the only one able to punch the ball in, which perhaps bodes well going forward. His 76 total yards led the team, while Gabriel was the only other player with more than 20. Allen Robinson was a total bust in a plus matchup, but he saw five targets and 87 air yards while Mitchell Trubisky threw just 21 times all game.

The biggest takeaway here is the Bears are a mess. They are bad offensively and teams are attacking them on the ground since Akiem Hicks' injury — they've given up 140-plus rushing yards in three of their past four games after teams averaged 61.5 per game against them in their first four. That's a bad recipe, but it also needs to be said they won't be this bad every week. Still, Montgomery and Robinson are the only guys I can imagine starting in the short term.

Jordan Howard went 19-82-1 against his old team, and added a catch. Miles Sanders went 10-42 and had three catches, marking his fifth straight game with at least that many. Nothing new there, other than game flow meaning more RB touches overall.

DeSean Jackson's return was short-lived, as he left after just four snaps. He's now scheduled for core muscle surgery and will miss multiple more weeks if not the rest of the season.

For Week 9, that meant the Eagles running their recent offense with heavy two-TE sets. As we've discussed in recent weeks, Dallas Goedert's production doesn't mean negative for Zach Ertz, as much as it may feel that way because they are both tight ends. I wrote about this in my DFS column last week:

"There's concern about Ertz because of the presence of Dallas Goedert, but Ertz is still running a full share of routes every week... that doesn't really matter for Ertz, who is now way cheaper than he should be, especially on DraftKings, just because another tight end on his roster has been solid of late."

Ertz had 11-9-103-1 to lead the team, while Goedert was still involved, catching four of five targets for 39 yards. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor each saw eight targets and over 100 air yards, but neither caught more than four or hit 40 yards, with Jeffery notably having a few key drops. Those are the four main pieces in the passing game with Sanders also being a consistent presence, at least as long as Jackson remains a nonfactor, which could be the rest of the season.

Signal: Bears — struggling against the run, can't sustain drives, a bad recipe

Week 9 Steelers 26 - Colts 24

Snap Notes: Jaylen Samuels: 63% (+18% vs. previous season high), Trey Edmunds: 27% (+24% vs. previous season high), James Washington: 43% (-4% vs. previous season low), Zach Pascal: 94% (two weeks in a row over 90%), Parris Campbell: 62% (highest since Week 4)

Jaylen Samuels: 63% (+18% vs. previous season high), Trey Edmunds: 27% (+24% vs. previous season high), James Washington: 43% (-4% vs. previous season low), Zach Pascal: 94% (two weeks in a row over 90%), Parris Campbell: 62% (highest since Week 4) Key Stat: Jaylen Samuels — 16 HVT (NFL single-game high in 2019)

A late Adam Vinatieri miss gave Pittsburgh its fourth win in a game that saw Jacoby Brissett knocked out early with an MCL sprain that puts his status for Week 10 in doubt.

Trey Edmunds ran 12 times for 73 yards, and there will certainly be some interest in him on the waiver wire. Leave him. Edmunds played just 17 snaps, so he was in almost exclusively for running plays. After a 45-yard run early, he averaged just 2.5 yards on his 11 other tries. He didn't even get the green zone work, as Jaylen Samuels took three of four carries in close, despite Samuels rushing just eight times overall on the day.

It's easy to look at the carry split and misinterpret this backfield. Samuels played substantially more, ran routes on 84% of dropbacks and saw all 13 running back targets. Since he caught all 13, he had a 21-touch game, and since it's easier to rack up yardage in the passing game, he totaled 83 yards despite just 10 rushing on his eight carries. His 16 high-value touches were the most by any back in a game this season.

We expected to see Samuels used heavily in the passing game and that came through, even as Edmunds was involved. In two-back committees where the passing back is also playing the lion's share, the passing back is very valuable and the early-down grinder without much carry upside just isn't. Of course, James Conner and perhaps Benny Snell will be back eventually, which only further makes chasing Edmunds a nonstarter. He's a cheap add if you're desperate, at best.

Mason Rudolph completed 26 passes on the day, so Samuels accounted for exactly half of those. His dinking and dunking limited the receiving options, and it was Vance McDonald and James Washington who were most productive, meaning JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Washington were nearly nonexistent. Washington ran routes on just 51% of dropbacks so I'm not overreacting to his 4-4-69 day, as he's failed to earn consistent targets in that playing time range.

On the Colts' side, Zach Pascal's playing time spike stuck with T.Y. Hilton out, as he ran routes on 97% of dropbacks as the clear top passing game option. Chester Rogers came in at 71%, his second-highest rate of the season, while Parris Campbell's 63% was also a season high. That should be your expected wide receiver trio for as long as Hilton is out, with Pascal the most likely to lead the team in targets, as he did in Week 9 with a 6-5-76-1 line.

Jack Doyle and Rogers each scored and had the next two most valuable receiving workloads with WOPRs of 0.33 and 0.32, though neither of those figures is particularly strong (Pascal's was 0.60). Campbell's five targets and five receptions included just 10 air yards, and he added three rush attempts for 27 yards; they used him as something of a hybrid, getting him touches around the line of scrimmage to try to get him in space in a role that reminded of Percy Harvin, a frequent comp of Campbell's throughout the draft process in part because both played similar roles in Urban Meyer offenses in college. Campbell looked good in that role, racking up 80 total yards, but did fumble twice, one on a kickoff and one on a reception.

Campbell's role and Nyheim Hines' presence meant no targets for Marlon Mack, who rushed 21 times for 89 yards but didn't have a single high-value touch.

Signal: Zach Pascal — No. 1 usage with Hilton out; Parris Campbell — Percy Harvin type gadget role; Jaylen Samuels — high-value role

Week 9 Bills 24 - Washington 9

I shared a tweet from Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com last week about Washington playing fast games, and he updated that this week.

Another Washington game tastefully completed under 2:45 Sunday. One of my favorite NFL subplots. https://t.co/T3kndMLtjd — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) November 3, 2019

With Dwayne Haskins making his first start, Washington was content to run despite trailing throughout, which never applied pressure on the Bills, who don't mind taking the air out of the ball either. The two teams combined for just 42 pass attempts, which is the second fewest combined attempts in a game this season, trailing Washington's mud bowl against San Francisco a couple of weeks ago.

Haskins went 15-of-22 for 144 yards and took four sacks. Terry McLaurin led the team with six targets, but went for just 4-39. McLaurin's been one of the season's biggest stories, but is borderline unplayable until we see something change. Washington does get the Jets after a Week 10 bye, so a case could be made to start him there, but his upside is severely capped by this iteration of the offense, while no other passing option is worth rostering.

Adrian Peterson rushed 18 times for 108 yards and added a 22-yard reception, and he'll continue to have some low-upside TRAP-back value as long as he gets that type of workload. Derrius Guice is very much worth a stash if he hasn't been picked up already in your league, as he should get some run down the stretch and this offense is built for running backs to accumulate touches right now.

On the winning side, John Brown went 7-4-76 with 130 air yards, good for the highest WOPR in Week 9. Of course, his opportunity share being great is limited by the team's total volume, as Josh Allen threw just 20 passes.

Devin Singletary looked great, dominating snaps again and totaling 99 yards in the first half on his way to a 20-95-1 rushing line with 45 receiving yards on three catches. His 20 carries were a great sign, as he had just 20 combined in his previous four games and it wasn't clear whether Gore still held the advantage on early downs. Singletary also continued to run routes on a substantial share of dropbacks (61% this week), though his receiving is capped by the low-volume passing offense and Allen's scrambling tendencies.

The green zone split between Singletary and Frank Gore was of particular note, as Singletary got a look from the 8-yard line early on, but then Gore got three straight rushes from the 1 when the team got back down there in the second quarter. Gore was stuffed all three times before Allen succeeded on a QB sneak on fourth down.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand, the Bills got back down there again, and Singletary stayed on the field for back-to-back carries at the 4 and 2, the latter of which he punched in for a touchdown. To the extent that Gore's role might include short-yardage work, his inability to actually convert it may have opened the door for Singletary to have more access to high-value touches going forward, which would only be a good thing for the rookie.

Signal: Devin Singletary — workload expanding; Terry McLaurin — severely handicapped by the offense, in JuJu Smith-Schuster territory

Week 9 Panthers 30 - Titans 20

Snap Notes: Corey Davis: 77% (-1% vs. season average), A.J. Brown: 69% (+4% vs. previous season high)

Corey Davis: 77% (-1% vs. season average), A.J. Brown: 69% (+4% vs. previous season high) Key Stat: A.J. Brown — routes on 80% of dropbacks (season high)

I'm sort of debating whether to even talk about Christian McCaffrey anymore. He's leading the NFL in high-value touches per game, but is also tied for the league lead in touchdowns on low-value touches, which is to say long runs, and all four of his have come from at least 40 yards out, including a 58-yarder in Week 9. I suppose we can try to poke holes by saying he likely can't keep that up, and then maybe we could talk about how he's on pace for "only" 84 catches after 107 last year ... but the reality is his profile is pretty unimpeachable.

His dominance of the offensive touches and yardage has limited the other guys at times, but this week Curtis Samuel's air yards finally paid off — 6-3-64-1 with 136 air yards — and D.J. Moore put together an efficient 10-7-101 line (137 air yards). Greg Olsen was quieter but a 5-3-40 line isn't bad for a tight end. This offense, of course, remains highly concentrated to those four.

I talk about Derrick Henry every week — because, let's face it, there's not much else going on with the Titans — and it's always about high-value touches. Last week I noted his lack of an upside since Week 1, and this week he posted a 24.9-point game in PPR formats.

All I can say in response is he set a season high with three receptions, and both of his two touchdowns came as part of his four HVT, which tied a season high. So he was less of a TRAP back this week ... but there's more. I keep calling him a TRAP back because he now has 175 touches and just 22 have been high-value, but he's also scored eight touchdowns — seven of which have come on those 22 HVT, with the eighth being an 11-yard run, so one yard outside the green zone. In other words, he's a TRAP back who has been wildly efficient with the HVT he does get, which doesn't prove the whole TRAP/HVT stuff wrong, so much as this is just a dude being great despite a hollow workload.

I suppose it's a little unfair to say there's nothing else going on with the Titans on a week Ryan Tannehill threw for 331 yards. There was also a pretty interesting trend with the wide receivers, where for the second time all year and first time since Week 3, Corey Davis didn't lead the team in routes run.

That's right, we finally saw the full A.J. Brown game, as he played a season high in snaps and ran routes on 80% of dropbacks, also a season high. Back in Week 5 we saw a game where Brown spiked to a 74% route percentage, but Davis ran routes on 90% of dropbacks that game and Brown was also behind Adam Humphries. Brown's routes dipped the next three weeks and he's otherwise topped out at 61%, so this Week 9 spike to lead the team with Davis dipping to 76% certainly seems a little more notable.

Brown has looked like the team's best receiver all season, overcoming a subpar quarterback situation to post 10.5 yards per target to easily lead the team's wide receivers. With the extended playing time, Brown earned a team-high seven targets and 102 air yards, returning a 4-81 line. If it sticks, he could be a Fantasy factor down the stretch.

Behind him, things were balanced, with each of Davis, Jonnu Smith, Humphries and Tajae Sharpe seeing four or five targets. The balance meant that even in a 300-yard passing game, no one was all that productive.

Signal: A.J. Brown — role maybe expanding for real this time?

Week 9 Chiefs 26 - Vikings 23

Snap Notes: Damien Williams: 72% (season high, +30 vs. Week 8), Darrel Williams: 18% (-5% vs. season average), LeSean McCoy: 10% (-14% vs. previous season low), Olabisi Johnson: 83% (+9 vs. Week 8 season high), Laquon Treadwell: 28% (+6% vs. Week 8 season high), Ameer Abdullah: 13% (+5% vs. season average), Alexander Mattison: 8% (-13% vs. season average)

Damien Williams: 72% (season high, +30 vs. Week 8), Darrel Williams: 18% (-5% vs. season average), LeSean McCoy: 10% (-14% vs. previous season low), Olabisi Johnson: 83% (+9 vs. Week 8 season high), Laquon Treadwell: 28% (+6% vs. Week 8 season high), Ameer Abdullah: 13% (+5% vs. season average), Alexander Mattison: 8% (-13% vs. season average) Key Stat: Damien Williams — 74% snap share, routes on 53% of dropbacks

The Chiefs got a late win over the Vikings, and Patrick Mahomes notably ran out onto the field in his street clothes to celebrate with kicker Harrison Butker after his game-winning field goal, and he looked healthy and agile in doing so. Look, you never know what kind of signals you'll uncover grinding the tape, and I'm betting on Mahomes being back next week based on that mobility (and his questionable status before Week 9, which indicated he was close).

Damien Williams was the big story during the game, quickly subbing in after LeSean McCoy started (one week after he didn't get a touch until the fourth quarter) and going on to play a whopping 72% snap share, with Darrel Williams playing 18% and McCoy falling to just six snaps (10%).

I had no idea what to expect coming in, but this was my best guess:

"I've maintained Damien Williams is a stash and even a low-cost buy because of the upside inherent in the lead back role in this offense. And while McCoy has been the lead back most of the season — and has been efficient — he hasn't had the upside we saw from Damien Williams at the end of 2018.

Ultimately I have no idea what will happen going forward, and that was only McCoy's second fumble this year, but Damien Williams did look good late and is still a great fit for this offense. Literally nothing would surprise me in terms of how this backfield might play out in Week 9, including (Darwin) Thompson's light role being a precursor to him becoming a factor or Darrel Williams suddenly being a key player again. But if I had to guess, I kind of think we'll see Damien Williams as the lead next week (with McCoy still involved), which might be wish-casting because, again, for three quarters Damien looked like he didn't have a role at all."

I'm not sure we can lock in Damien for a 70%-plus snap share going forward, but the broadcasts can often tell us a lot because of the production meetings these guys do with the teams, and in this one we heard a lot of talk about how the team thinks similarly to what I suggested above — that Damien is a great fit for the offense and they want him to be the lead back (which, incidentally, is what they told us all offseason). And if we take that information and couple it with Damien playing as much as he did and the fact that he produced, including breaking off the longest run in the NFL this season for a 91-yard touchdown, there's plenty of room for optimism.

The issue is it's unlikely McCoy will be so limited every week the rest of the way, so expect a little more of a split at times, and it's definitely notable that the 91-yard touchdown accounted for 73% of Williams' 20.8 PPR points. But there are positives to look forward to here that we didn't see show up, one of which was Damien seeing both green zone touches, and another was him running routes on 53% of dropbacks, his highest rate since Week 1. He didn't score and caught just two passes for 3 yards, so the HVT weren't really there this week.

The receiving work is the part of Williams' game that is most enticing, especially because in Weeks 1 and 2 with Mahomes under center Williams racked up 33 air yards (solid for a RB) while getting out in downfield routes. Over the past couple of weeks, I've talked about the number of running backs producing big Fantasy points on similar plays this year, and we actually saw the upside from Williams this preseason with a 62-yard touchdown reception on a wheel route. With Mahomes' return imminent and Williams back in the driver seat at the running back position, expect a couple of downfield targets in the next couple weeks.

Speaking of downfield passing, Tyreek Hill preyed on Minnesota's struggling corners to the tune of 8-6-140-1 with 155 air yards. He's in the discussion for overall WR1 the rest of the way. Beyond him, Sammy Watkins (10-7-63) and Travis Kelce (9-7-62) dominated targets, and the ancillary pieces were barely used now that the stars are back at full health.

Minnesota's injured star, Adam Thielen, was active and started but made it through just seven snaps. But despite Thielen checking out early, Stefon Diggs had a rough go of it, seeing just four targets on 38 Kirk Cousins attempts, and catching just one.

With Thielen out and Diggs getting locked up, Laquon Treadwell, of all people, led the Vikings in receiving, which was probably the first time that's happened — but why would I look that up? Dalvin Cook's 45 receiving yards on his four catches made him the second most productive receiving option, as Cousins completed just 50% of his passes for a 5.8 YPA against one of the league's softer pass defenses. He did throw three scores, to Kyle Rudolph, Bisi Johnson and Ameer Abdullah. Look, it was gross, and I'm considering it a one-game blip; our full-season sample is much longer.

If Thielen misses more time, I still expect this passing offense to flow through Diggs. You might be tempted to consider Rudolph, but over the past three games where he's scored twice, he's actually seen one fewer target than Irv Smith. Now the Vikings run a lot of two-TE sets so this is not dissimilar from the Eagles' discussion, but Rudolph's route percentage has topped out at 80% this year which is a number Ertz has consistently eclipsed, so the tandem situation in Minnesota does limit Rudolph a bit more. Plus, it's a lower-volume passing offense with a (typically) more dominant No. 1 WR so there just aren't as many targets to go around. Put another way: Rudolph has 170 yards on the entire season, so just don't.

I can't really explain Dalvin Cook's day, either, given the way the Chiefs give up rushing yardage. I guess the best way to explain it is that 116 total yards without a score seems light.

Signal: Damien Williams — huge snap share, route share

Week 9 Dolphins 26 - Jets 18

The Dolphins got their first win in what was an entertaining first half that transitioned into the type of second half you might expect from these teams, with four field goals and a safety being the only scoring after the break. In fact, both teams wound up recording a safety in this game, because of course they did.

Sam Darnold got off to a fast start, hitting Jamison Crowder often on an opening drive that went for a touchdown. Crowder finished the first drive with a 4-50-1 line, and finished the day at 9-8-83-1. Later in the first half, Darnold hit Ryan Griffin for what looked like a second score, but it was overturned by replay and he immediately threw one of the worst interceptions of the season, sort of just shot-putting the ball toward a mass of bodies in a highlight you've surely seen by now.

Darnold seemed unwilling to go downfield throughout; Robby Anderson checked in with just four targets, two catches and 33 yards on a team-leading 77 air yards. Griffin went 8-6-50 as the only other WR or TE over 20 yards.

Le'Veon Bell's consistent routes translated to nine targets and eight receptions for 55 yards, and they went to him early and often as he racked up 120 total yards. That's the good; the bad was that the Jets again failed to create a single high-value touch for a running back, though they did get close on the drive before the half and just chose not to run it despite plenty of time on the clock.

Then there's the really bad, which is that Bell needed to go for an MRI Monday on his knee. If he misses time, note that Bilal Powell has played ahead of Ty Montgomery as the No. 2 in recent weeks.

Bell broke 20 PPR points without a score, but assuming he's healthy — a pretty big assumption — my optimism about him against a soft schedule is a little tempered if this offense is so bad that he can't see scoring opportunities even against the Dolphins. Still, the Jets will get five more cracks at it against poor defenses over the next five weeks.

Miami's day was all about Ryan Fitzpatrick and his willingness to push the ball down the field, as we've discussed here prior. Both Preston Williams (9-5-72-2 on 124 air yards) and DeVante Parker (6-4-57-1 on 53 air yards) had solid days as his favorite downfield targets, although Williams was unfortunately lost for the season with a knee injury. The injury will make Parker a matchup-based WR3 option given his relatively consistent air yards.

It may also open things up for tight end Mike Gesicki, who has been getting down the field as well (6-6-95 with 75 air yards). Gesicki's an athletic second-year guy who has been seeing reasonably consistent volume since the team's bye, averaging five targets, 60 air yards, 3.8 receptions and 49 receiving yards per game in four games while running routes on at least 60% of dropbacks in each game.

Mark Walton handled the lead side of a tandem while Kalen Ballage played a bit more, but Walton has now been suspended for four games by the league. In all likelihood, that will mean Ballage in a feature role, though Ballage's well-documented receiving struggles might force Miami to consider a secondary passing downs back. Walton ran routes on 74% of dropbacks in Week 9 and saw four targets, while Ballage was targeted once and has just four catches all season.

Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin are the other backs on the roster. Laird showed some strong receiving chops at Cal, but the UDFA has played special teams only this year, not logging an offensive snap despite being active on a weekly basis. Gaskin was the team's seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft, and while he hasn't been active yet, teams often choose their final active RB spot based on special teams play. Gaskin was a four-year starter at Washington who set the Huskies' all-time rushing mark, and is the more likely of the two to make an offensive impact. We'll have to monitor what we hear from the Dolphins, but this isn't a high-upside situation; if I'm making a play here, it's for the unknown in Gaskin, because we have a pretty good idea Ballage isn't likely to be a difference-maker.