The Steelers signed Perry to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Perry has spent each of the last two years on the Broncos' practice squad but did not see any game action over that span. The 2023 sixth-rounder's only regular-season action came in his rookie year with the Saints, when he caught 12 passes (on 18 targets) for 246 yards and four touchdowns across 10 games. Perry will be on the Steelers' 90-man roster at the start of the season, which will allow him to participate in OTAs and minicamp.