Rodgers wasn't present at the Steelers' facility Wednesday morning and isn't expected to participate in practice, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

The Steelers announced late Tuesday that Mason Rudolph would start Friday's game against the Broncos and that Rodgers would be inactive for the same contest, and Rodgers is seemingly none too pleased with the decision. Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the situation been "brewing for a while" and "reached the point of no return" following the late-night announcement, leaving Rodgers' future with the Steelers uncertain. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rodgers' absence Wednesday was excused, as the Steelers are giving the veteran signal-caller some time to process his benching.