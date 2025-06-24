Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show he's "pretty sure" the 2025 season will be his last in the NFL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

"I'm pretty sure this is my last season and that's why we did the one-year deal," Rodgers said, referring to the one-year, $13.65 million contract he inked early June. The relatively team-friendly deal for Pittsburgh includes $10 million in guaranteed money and carries a maximum value of $19.5 million, with no cap hit lingering beyond the 2025 campaign. Rodgers, who turns 42 in December, said there's "no better way" to finish his career than with the Steelers, a team that earned a 10-7 record and playoff berth with a combination of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson under center in 2024, before being eliminated in the Wild Card round by Baltimore. With the hope of improved quarterback play from Rodgers, who Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports has already begun establishing a rapport with new top wideout DK Metcalf at mandatory minicamp, Pittsburgh indeed appears well-positioned to make some noise in the AFC in what is shaping up to be the veteran signal-caller's swan song.