Rodgers underwent tests Monday that confirmed he won't need surgery to address a minor fracture of his left wrist, but he still needs clearance from doctors in order to play Sunday in Chicago, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

Though the fracture is to Rodgers' non-throwing wrist, the injury could still present complications with ball security. For his part, Rodgers is pushing to play Week 12, but he'll likely need to wear a protective brace on the wrist and prove that he's not compromised by the injury in order to get the green light to suit up Sunday. After Rodgers was forced out of this past Sunday's win over the Bengals late in the second quarter, Mason Rudolph stepped in under center and completed 12 of 16 pass attempts for 127 yards and a touchdown. According to Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Rodgers won't practice Wednesday, and the veteran quarterback is expected to remain sidelined for Thursday's session as well while Rudolph receives the first-team reps to keep himself prepared to start in Chicago in the event Rodgers isn't available. Tomlin noted that Rodgers will attempt to practice Friday before the Steelers decide on his status for Sunday.