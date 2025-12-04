Rodgers (left wrist) returned to practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers didn't practice Wednesday, but that same day the QB noted he felt like his wrist was healing and didn't come out of Week 13 action "any worse for wear," per Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site. At this stage, there's nothing to suggest that Rodgers is in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Ravens, with Pittsburgh's upcoming injury report set to reveal whether he worked fully or was limited Thursday.