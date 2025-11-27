default-cbs-image
Rodgers (left wrist) returned to practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Per Pryor, Rodgers' left wrist was stabilized, but after missing Wednesday's session, the QB's return to the field a day later is nonetheless a positive development ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills. The Steelers' upcoming injury report is slated to clarify Rodgers' official participation level Thursday.

