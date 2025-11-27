Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodgers (left wrist) returned to practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Per Pryor, Rodgers' left wrist was stabilized, but after missing Wednesday's session, the QB's return to the field a day later is nonetheless a positive development ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills. The Steelers' upcoming injury report is slated to clarify Rodgers' official participation level Thursday.
More News
-
Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Should resume practicing Thursday•
-
Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Limited to start Week 13 prep•
-
Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Trending toward Week 13 return•
-
Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Not slated to start Sunday•
-
Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Status for Sunday still uncertain•