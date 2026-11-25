Rodgers has been benched by the Steelers, and Mason Rudolph will start Friday's game against the Broncos, Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix reports.

Additionally, Rodgers will be inactive against Denver. It's a stunning late Tuesday night announcement, but the Steelers' playoff chances have taken a hit following back-to-back losses to the Bengals and Eagles, dropping Pittsburgh to 6-4 on the season. Rodgers has been particularly dreadful in both games, completing 45 of 73 passes for 370 yards (5.1 YPA) and three touchdowns. Losing to an Eagles team that was starting Joe Milton proved to be the final straw for coach Mike McCarthy, who will turn things over to Rudolph. Rodgers has already stated that 2026 is his final NFL season. If he's unable to get the job back from Rudolph, there's a chance Rodgers has made his final start.