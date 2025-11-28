Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Friday that Rodgers (left wrist) will start Sunday's game against the Bills, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Tomlin noted of the QB Friday, "full participant today, no injury designation Sunday. All systems go." Per Pryor, Rodgers fractured his left (non-throwing) wrist Nov. 16, but following back-to-back full practice sessions, he's been deemed good to go versus Buffalo, which sends Mason Rudolph to a backup role in Week 13. Through 10 games, the 41-year-old signal-caller has thrown for 1,969 yards, with a 19:7 TD:INT ration in that span. In his return from a one-game absence, he'll square off against a 7-4 Buffalo team that has lost two of its last three contests, but overall is giving up a league-low average 168.2 passing yards per game.