Rodgers (wrist) will undergo further medical evaluation Monday and has been described by NFL sources as "50-50" to face the Bears in Week 12, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers suffered an injury to his left, non-throwing wrist and was forced out early during Pittsburgh's win over the Bengals in Week 11, which Adam Schefter of ESPN reports may be "a slight break." Whether or not the veteran quarterback is at risk of further exacerbating the injury, and his capacity to properly grip a football, will be the major deciding factors in whether or not he misses time. Mason Rudolph replaced Rodgers to start the third quarter, completing 12 of 16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for minus-1 yard. If Rodgers isn't able to suit up on the road against Chicago, Rudolph will presumably draw the start while rookie sixth-round pick Will Howard, who recently came off IR, handles the No. 2 role.