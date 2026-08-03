Steelers' Aaron Rodgers: Could see preseason action

Coach Mike McCarthy has asked Rodgers to play in the Steelers' first two preseason games, according to Michael Silver of The Athletic.

As the report notes, the veteran QB last saw significant exhibition-game action eight seasons ago, but Rodgers indicated Monday that McCarthy "(wants him out there for) 30 or 40 plays." On that topic, Rodgers told his coach, "if you want me to play, I'll play. I'm not saying I want to do it. But if he wants me to, I will." The Steelers' preseason opener is Aug. 13 against the Packers.