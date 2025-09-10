Rodgers said Wednesday that he was bothered by back tightness during Sunday's 34-32 win over the Jets, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

He said his back prevented him from moving around well and may have contributed to some of the sacks he took (four). Rodgers also threw four touchdown passes, and while he may show up on the Week 2 injury report, he'll likely be ready to face the Seahawks come Sunday.