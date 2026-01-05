Rodgers completed 31 of 47 pass attempts for 294 yards and a touchdown while gaining 20 yards on his only carry in Sunday's 26-24 victory over the Ravens.

Rodgers was in vintage form on Sunday Night Football as he fought for the rights to represent the AFC North for the upcoming playoff schedule. The 41-year-old turned back the clock with the season on the line to throw for a season-high 294 yards while earning a critical victory for Pittsburgh. Rodgers was plenty useful at various points of the schedule, but his overall production (3,322 yards, 24 TDs, seven INTS) in 2025 fell short of the volume we witnessed during his prime, or even from his last year with the Jets. The future Hall of Famer will be making the 12th playoff appearance of his career in his first season with the Steelers when Rodgers faces the Texans next Monday in the wild-card round of the playoffs.