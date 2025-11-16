default-cbs-image
Rodgers (left hand) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

With Rodgers sidelined, Mason Rudolph is in at QB for the Steelers. Prior to his exit from the contest, Rodgers completed nine of his 15 pass attempts for 116 yards and a TD and carried once for eight yards.

