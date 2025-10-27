Rodgers completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 219 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-25 loss to Green Bay.

Rodgers failed to lift Pittsburgh to its fifth win after coming up short against his former club on the national stage. The 41-year-old still produced a solid fantasy score after throwing multiple touchdowns for the fifth time in seven starts with the Steelers. With 16 touchdown passes on the year, Rodgers is on pace to finish with 30-plus touchdowns for the first time since 2022, his final season as a member of the Packers. The future Hall of Famer will have to overcome a tough matchup against the Colts next Sunday in order to get Pittsburgh back in the win column following consecutive losses.