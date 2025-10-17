Rodgers completed 23 of 34 passes for 249 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed once for six yards in the Steelers' 33-31 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night.

Rodgers was outshined by fellow graybeard signal-caller Joe Flacco, but the former still tied a season high in touchdown passes. Rodgers connected with Pat Freiermuth for half his scoring tosses -- from 19 and 68 yards out -- and his other two TD strikes went to Freiermuth's position mates Jonnu Smith (10 yards) and Darnell Washington (two yards). Rodgers made several impressive throws throughout the night, including the second touchdown to Freiermuth and his game-ending Hail Mary attempt, corroborating he still has plenty of arm and continues to demonstrate his mostly difficult 2024 season with the Jets may have just been a hiccup. Rodgers and his teammates will next turn their attention to a Week 8 home showdown against his old Packers squad on Sunday night, Oct. 26.