Rodgers completed 23 of 34 passes for 284 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Ravens. He added two rushes for zero yards and a touchdown.

Rodgers entered the game with one of the lowest average intended air yards in the league, but he took plenty of downfield shots in Sunday's divisional matchup. He was particularly effective targeting DK Metcalf, as the duo connected for long gains of 52 and 41 yards. Rodgers also accounted for multiple scores for the first time since Week 8, beginning with a one-yard touchdown scamper and later on a 38-yard pass -- most of which came after the catch -- to Jaylen Warren. It's difficult to trust the Steelers' passing offense moving forward, but Rodgers could keep the momentum going with a favorable Week 15 matchup against Miami.