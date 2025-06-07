Rodgers signed his one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal between Pittsburgh and the veteran quarterback came together late in the week and is now official. Per Schefter, Rodgers' contract includes $10 million in guaranteed money and has a maximum value of $19.5 million. It's a significant step down from what he could have made with the Jets, as Rodgers was slated to earn $37.5 million had he remained in New York.