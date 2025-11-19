Rodgers (wrist) didn't practice Wednesday but hopes to return Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers told reporters that he's currently more comfortable taking snaps in the shotgun but hopes to be ready for snaps under center later this week. He said his Sunday availability will be a matter of safety and functionality, not pain management, deferring to coach Mike Tomlin on any potential timeline for naming the Week 12 starter. Mason Rudolph will lead the first-team offense during Wednesday's practice.