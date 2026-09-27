Rodgers completed 19 of 34 passes for 292 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while adding three rushes for 10 yards in the Steelers' 30-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

After averaging just 5.2 yards per attempt while completing a sparse 59.5 percent of his passes over the first two games of the season, Rodgers begin clicking in Mike McCarthy's offense Sunday. The future Hall of Famer averaged 8.6 yards per attempt and had five completions of 22 yards or more while connecting with nine different pass catchers overall. Rodgers distributed the ball on his three touchdown passes as well, hitting Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek and DK Metcalf from 38, 23 and six yards out, respectively. Rodgers' passing yardage total was a season high despite his completion total being his lowest through three games, and he'll look to carry the momentum into a Week 4 road matchup against an aggressive Browns defense on Thursday night.