Rodgers completed 33 of 49 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 26-19 overtime win over the Buccaneers.

Down 16-3 to begin the fourth quarter, Rodgers began the comeback with a five-yard TD pass to Darnell Washington before leading the Steelers on three straight field-goal drives. The veteran QB then put together a 12-play, 70-yard drive to begin OT that was capped with a six-yard score to Germie Bernard. Rodgers has tossed multiple touchdowns in four straight games, posting an 11:4 TD:INT over that stretch and giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 7 trip to Paris to face the Saints.