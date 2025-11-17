Rodgers may be dealing with "a slight break" in his left wrist, and backup Mason Rudolph is likely to start in Week 12 against the Bears, though the full extent of Rodgers' injury won't be determined until he undergoes further testing Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rodgers got hurt late in the first half of Sunday's 34-12 win over the Bengals and didn't return for the second half. The injury is to Rodgers' left, non-throwing wrist. Monday's evaluation should help establish a recovery timetable for Rodgers while providing clarification regarding the nature of his wrist injury. Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Rodgers is optimistic that he won't face an extended absence.