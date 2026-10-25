Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes for 212 passes and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Saints. He added six yards on three carries.

The Steelers' offense relied heavily on its backfield in this one, as Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle combined for 36 touches and 223 scrimmage yards. Rodgers did produce the team's only TD of the day on a four-yard toss to Darnell Washington in the second quarter. The veteran QB will take a 13:5 TD:INT through seven games into a Week 8 clash with the Browns, who Rodgers threw three touchdowns and a season-high 299 yards against in Week 4.