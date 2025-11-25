Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Rodgers (wrist) will be a limited practice participant in the early portion of the week, but the Steelers have "great optimism" that the quarterback will be available Sunday versus the Bills, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "I'm comfortable with his general trajectory," Tomlin added.

Despite exiting the Steelers' Week 11 win over the Bengals with a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist, Rodgers appeared to be a true game-day decision leading up to this past Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Tomlin said that Rodgers "fought his tail off" to play in the Steelers' eventual 31-28 loss in Chicago, but the team decided it was a "prudent" decision to hold him out and have Mason Rudolph make the start after he had handled most of the first-team reps during the week. While Rodgers looks like he'll remain a limited practice participant when the Steelers return to the field Wednesday, the expectation is that he'll increase his activity as the week rolls along and put himself on a path to playing against Buffalo. If Rodgers ends up suiting up Sunday, he'll likely need to wear a protective brace on his non-throwing wrist.