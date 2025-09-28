Rodgers completed 18 of 22 passes for 200 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Vikings. He added three rushes for eight yards.

The Steelers played from ahead for most of the game, so Rodgers attempted only eight passes in the second half. He managed to move the offense efficiently when asked, however, with the key to his day being an explosive 80-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf early in the second quarter. This was a return to form for Rodgers, as he had only a 3:3 TD:INT while combining to throw for 332 yards across his last two games. Pittsburgh is likely to continue to rely on its run game and short passes to move the offense, which will lead to inconsistent fantasy results for Rodgers.