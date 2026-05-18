Rodgers officially signed a one-year contract with the Steelers on Monday.

Rodgers is back in Pittsburgh on a one-year deal heading into his 22nd NFL campaign. The 42-year-old quarterback is participating Monday on the first day of the team's OTAs. Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards and a 24:7 TD:INT while posting a 10-6 record in 16 regular-season starts for the Steelers in 2025. In addition to replacing head coach Mike Tomlin with Mike McCarthy, the Steelers bolstered their wide receiver room in the offseason by trading for Michael Pittman and drafting Germie Bernard in the second round.