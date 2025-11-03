Rodgers completed 25 of 35 passes for 203 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts. He added two rushes for zero yards.

The Steelers forced five turnovers, which created several short fields for Rodgers and the offense to work with. They struggled to find much rhythm early, as Rodgers managed to throw for only 108 yards despite attempting 22 passes in the first half. He didn't make mistakes in the win and managed to connect with Pat Freiermuth for a 12-yard touchdown, but Rodgers failed to complete a pass of at least 20 yards for the first time this season while averaging a season-worst 5.8 yards per attempt. This also marked the first time he's failed to throw for multiple touchdowns since Week 4.