Rodgers completed 22 of 40 passes for 299 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Steelers' 27-24 loss to the Browns on Thursday. He also ran in a game-tying two-point conversion.

Rodgers' final line underscores the type of uneven night it was for the future Hall of Famer and the Steelers offense as a whole. He got started on the right foot by leading a marathon 17-play, 78-yard drive that consumed 9:48 on Pittsburgh's opening drive, one he capped off with a 12-yard touchdown shovel pass to Roman Wilson. Rodgers would go on to add 21- and three-yard scoring tosses in the fourth quarter to tight ends Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth, respectively, the latter which the 22-year veteran followed up with a game-tying two-point conversion quarterback sneak. However, Rodgers' one non-Hail Mary interception in the second quarter, which was largely the result of his arm being hit as he threw, did lead to a Cleveland touchdown. Rodgers, who now has consecutive three-touchdown tallies, will look to regroup over the extended time between Thursday and a Week 5 home matchup against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 11.