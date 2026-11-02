Rodgers completed 13 of 25 passes for 172 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Steelers' 27-6 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Jaylen Warren spearheaded the Steelers' attack with 143 rushing yards and a touchdown, and backfield mate Rico Dowdle added 56 yards and a score of his own. When combined with a highly effective effort by Pittsburgh's defense, there wasn't an inordinate amount required of Rodgers and the air attack after much busier games leading into Sunday. Rodgers finished with season-low figures in completions, pass attempts, completion percentage and passing yards while also failing to throw a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 2, but he's highly likely to be back to his prior pass-heavy ways in a Week 10 road showdown against the Bengals on Sunday night, Nov. 15, following a Week 8 bye.