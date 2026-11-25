Rodgers said Wednesday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he has no plans to remain with the Steelers after the team announced Tuesday that Mason Rudolph would replace him as the starting quarterback for Week 12, ESPN.com reports. "At this point, I'm not going back to Pittsburgh," Rodgers said. "That ship has sailed."

In a lengthy interview, Rodgers expressed his dissatisfaction with head coach Mike McCarthy and acknowledged that his criticism of the coach would spell the end to his two-year run in Pittsburgh. As Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com points out, Rodgers has approximately $8.6 million guaranteed remaining on his salary, but the Steelers could cite his comments on "The Pat McAfee Show" as being conduct detrimental to the team in an effort to recoup some of that money upon releasing him. After the offense sputtered in consecutive losses to the Bengals and Eagles coming out of a Week 9 bye, the 6-4 Steelers opted to bench Rodgers, who completed 220 of 361 pass attempts (60.9 percent) for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions to go with 51 rushing yards over 10 appearances in what will be his final NFL season.