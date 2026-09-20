Rodgers completed 23 of 39 passes for 187 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Patriots. He also rushed once for five yards and fumbled twice, losing one.

Rodgers threw for just 84 yards on 22 first-half pass attempts as the Steelers took a 10-3 deficit into the locker room. Things didn't get any better after halftime, as Rodgers lost a fumble in the fourth quarter that was scooped up by New England's defense for a touchdown and added an interception on a ball that hit rookie receiver Germie Bernard in the hands. Bernard and DK Metcalf turned 17 combined targets into just 62 yards as Pittsburgh's passing game struggled against New England's stout secondary in the absence of starting wide receiver Michael Pittman (foot). Things may not get much easier for Rodgers in Week 3 against a Bengals defense that just held Houston to six points.