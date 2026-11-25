Rodgers was not at the Steelers' facility Wednesday morning and "it's unclear if he will show up at all" during the day, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

The Steelers announced late Tuesday night that Mason Rudolph would start Friday's game against the Broncos and that Rodgers would be inactive for the same contest, and Rodgers is seemingly none too pleased with the decision. Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the situation been "brewing for a while" and "reached the point of no return" following the late-night announcement, leaving Rodgers' future with the Steelers uncertain.